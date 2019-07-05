Geron Corporation (GERN) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Comparing side by side

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 1 319.77 N/A -0.16 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 26.31 N/A -0.89 0.00

Table 1 highlights Geron Corporation and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Geron Corporation and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 150.00% for Geron Corporation with average target price of $3.5. Competitively the average target price of VBI Vaccines Inc. is $5, which is potential 424.71% upside. The results provided earlier shows that VBI Vaccines Inc. appears more favorable than Geron Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 32.5% of Geron Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.48% of Geron Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79% VBI Vaccines Inc. 1.48% -2.37% 13.81% 0.49% -35.22% 28.75%

For the past year Geron Corporation was more bullish than VBI Vaccines Inc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.