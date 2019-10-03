Geron Corporation (GERN) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Contrasting side by side

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 1 -0.68 187.74M -0.16 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 7 0.00 22.96M -2.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Geron Corporation and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 13,277,227,722.77% -16.9% -16.3% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 352,688,172.04% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Geron Corporation is 24.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 24.9. The Current Ratio of rival Unity Biotechnology Inc. is 13.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.7. Geron Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Geron Corporation and Unity Biotechnology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Geron Corporation is $3.67, with potential upside of 155.75%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Geron Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year Geron Corporation had bullish trend while Unity Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats Unity Biotechnology Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.