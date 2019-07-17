Geron Corporation (GERN) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 1 280.35 N/A -0.16 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 3 25.74 N/A -13.69 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Geron Corporation and TrovaGene Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Geron Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 190.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.9 beta. In other hand, TrovaGene Inc. has beta of 0.81 which is 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation is 24.9 while its Current Ratio is 24.9. Meanwhile, TrovaGene Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Geron Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Geron Corporation and TrovaGene Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Geron Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 189.26% and an $3.5 average target price. On the other hand, TrovaGene Inc.’s potential upside is 548.15% and its average target price is $14. Based on the data shown earlier, TrovaGene Inc. is looking more favorable than Geron Corporation, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.5% of Geron Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.6% of TrovaGene Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Geron Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.48%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79% TrovaGene Inc. -5.2% -13.89% -8.55% -34.6% -85.54% -1.68%

For the past year Geron Corporation had bullish trend while TrovaGene Inc. had bearish trend.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.