Geron Corporation (GERN) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 367.13 N/A -0.16 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 26.34 N/A -0.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see Geron Corporation and Trevena Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Volatility & Risk

Geron Corporation has a beta of 2.55 and its 155.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Trevena Inc.’s 139.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.39 beta.

Liquidity

Geron Corporation’s Current Ratio is 24.9 while its Quick Ratio is 24.9. On the competitive side is, Trevena Inc. which has a 3.6 Current Ratio and a 3.6 Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Trevena Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Geron Corporation and Trevena Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 169.85% for Geron Corporation with average target price of $3.67. Competitively Trevena Inc. has an average target price of $3.5, with potential upside of 280.64%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Trevena Inc. is looking more favorable than Geron Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.2% of Trevena Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Geron Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1% are Trevena Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Geron Corporation has weaker performance than Trevena Inc.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Trevena Inc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.