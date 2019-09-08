Geron Corporation (GERN) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Comparing side by side

Both Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 377.93 N/A -0.16 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Geron Corporation and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Geron Corporation and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00

Geron Corporation’s average target price is $3.67, while its potential upside is 162.14%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares and 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares. About 0.1% of Geron Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year Geron Corporation has 20% stronger performance while Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has -5.64% weaker performance.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.