Geron Corporation (GERN) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Comparing side by side

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 388.72 N/A -0.16 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 6.90 N/A -3.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Geron Corporation and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Risk & Volatility

Geron Corporation has a 2.55 beta, while its volatility is 155.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.85 beta is the reason why it is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Geron Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14.1 and 14 respectively. Geron Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Geron Corporation and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Geron Corporation’s average target price is $3.67, while its potential upside is 154.86%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares and 79% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.1% are Geron Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04%

For the past year Geron Corporation has 20% stronger performance while Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -37.04% weaker performance.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.