Geron Corporation (GERN) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 377.93 N/A -0.16 0.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2%

Liquidity

Geron Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Geron Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Geron Corporation and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Geron Corporation’s upside potential is 162.14% at a $3.67 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Geron Corporation and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.8% and 76.3% respectively. 0.1% are Geron Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01%

For the past year Geron Corporation had bullish trend while Menlo Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.