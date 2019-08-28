Geron Corporation (GERN) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 377.93 N/A -0.16 0.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -2.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see Geron Corporation and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Its competitor Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 and its Quick Ratio is 11.8. Geron Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Geron Corporation and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Geron Corporation’s upside potential is 150.00% at a $3.5 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Geron Corporation and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.8% and 76.3% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Geron Corporation shares. Competitively, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has 19.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01%

For the past year Geron Corporation had bullish trend while Menlo Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Geron Corporation beats Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.