Geron Corporation (GERN) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Biotechnology company, Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Geron Corporation has 31.8% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.1% of Geron Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Geron Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.90% -16.30% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Geron Corporation and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Geron Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.83 2.64 2.84

Geron Corporation presently has an average price target of $3.5, suggesting a potential upside of 148.23%. The potential upside of the competitors is 135.93%. With higher probable upside potential for Geron Corporation’s competitors, research analysts think Geron Corporation is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Geron Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Geron Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation are 24.9 and 24.9. Competitively, Geron Corporation’s competitors have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Geron Corporation’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Geron Corporation has a beta of 2.55 and its 155.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Geron Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Geron Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.