Geron Corporation (GERN) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 386.02 N/A -0.16 0.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 11.03 N/A 2.56 25.74

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Geron Corporation and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Geron Corporation and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.55 beta means Geron Corporation’s volatility is 155.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.04 beta which is 104.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation are 24.9 and 24.9. Competitively, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.4 and 9.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Geron Corporation and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The average price target of Geron Corporation is $3.67, with potential upside of 156.64%. Competitively Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $82, with potential upside of 30.76%. Based on the data given earlier, Geron Corporation is looking more favorable than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.5% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Geron Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83%

For the past year Geron Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Geron Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.