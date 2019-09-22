Geron Corporation (GERN) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 386.02 N/A -0.16 0.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights Geron Corporation and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Geron Corporation and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6%

Volatility & Risk

Geron Corporation is 155.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.55. In other hand, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has beta of -0.31 which is 131.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Its competitor ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 and its Quick Ratio is 9.5. Geron Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Geron Corporation and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Geron Corporation has a consensus target price of $3.67, and a 156.64% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Geron Corporation and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.8% and 4.3%. 0.1% are Geron Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06%

For the past year Geron Corporation has weaker performance than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.