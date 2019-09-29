Geron Corporation (GERN) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) Comparison side by side

Since Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 1 -0.60 187.74M -0.16 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 11.25M -0.57 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Geron Corporation and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Geron Corporation and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 13,355,623,532.76% -16.9% -16.3% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 244,868,641.58% -49.6% -46.5%

Risk and Volatility

Geron Corporation’s 2.55 beta indicates that its volatility is 155.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 118.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.18 beta.

Liquidity

Geron Corporation’s Current Ratio is 24.9 while its Quick Ratio is 24.9. On the competitive side is, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 14 Current Ratio and a 14 Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Geron Corporation and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 171.85% for Geron Corporation with average price target of $3.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Geron Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65%

For the past year Geron Corporation had bullish trend while Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.