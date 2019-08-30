Geron Corporation (GERN) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 372.57 N/A -0.16 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 7.00 N/A -7.78 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Geron Corporation and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.55 beta indicates that Geron Corporation is 155.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has a 2.82 beta and it is 182.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation is 24.9 while its Current Ratio is 24.9. Meanwhile, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Geron Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Geron Corporation and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Geron Corporation has an average price target of $3.5, and a 151.80% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Geron Corporation and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.8% and 8.7% respectively. About 0.1% of Geron Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 10.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Geron Corporation was less bullish than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Geron Corporation beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.