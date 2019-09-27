Geron Corporation (GERN) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Contrasting side by side

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 1 -0.60 187.74M -0.16 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 25 0.00 46.93M -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Geron Corporation and Editas Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Geron Corporation and Editas Medicine Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 13,377,511,757.16% -16.9% -16.3% Editas Medicine Inc. 189,081,385.98% -47.6% -27.4%

Volatility & Risk

Geron Corporation is 155.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.55 beta. Editas Medicine Inc.’s 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.51 beta.

Liquidity

24.9 and 24.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation. Its rival Editas Medicine Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Geron Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Editas Medicine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Geron Corporation and Editas Medicine Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Geron Corporation has an average price target of $3.67, and a 171.85% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.9% of Editas Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Geron Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Editas Medicine Inc. has 3.98% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99%

For the past year Geron Corporation was more bullish than Editas Medicine Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Geron Corporation beats Editas Medicine Inc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.