Geron Corporation (GERN) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Contrasting side by side

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 1 299.06 N/A -0.16 0.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 11 3.09 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Geron Corporation and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Geron Corporation and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Geron Corporation and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Geron Corporation’s upside potential is 161.19% at a $3.5 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Geron Corporation and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.5% and 21.13%. Insiders held roughly 0.48% of Geron Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 1.29% -27.62% -65.8% -70.1% -70.18% -68.52%

For the past year Geron Corporation has 79% stronger performance while Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has -68.52% weaker performance.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.