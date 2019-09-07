Geron Corporation (GERN) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Comparison side by side

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 377.93 N/A -0.16 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Geron Corporation and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Geron Corporation and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Geron Corporation has a Current Ratio of 24.9 and a Quick Ratio of 24.9. Competitively, BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 and has 10.8 Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Geron Corporation and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Geron Corporation has an average target price of $3.67, and a 162.14% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Geron Corporation and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.8% and 57.1% respectively. 0.1% are Geron Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year Geron Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Geron Corporation beats BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.