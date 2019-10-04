Geron Corporation (GERN) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) Contrasting side by side

Both Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 1 -0.68 187.74M -0.16 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 2 0.00 3.28M -8.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights Geron Corporation and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 13,277,227,722.77% -16.9% -16.3% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 135,778,449.31% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Geron Corporation and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 151.37% for Geron Corporation with average target price of $3.67. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on the other hand boasts of a $12 average target price and a 442.99% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is looking more favorable than Geron Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Geron Corporation and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 31.8% and 0.75% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Geron Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year Geron Corporation had bullish trend while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.