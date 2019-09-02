Geron Corporation (GERN) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 377.93 N/A -0.16 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Geron Corporation’s current beta is 2.55 and it happens to be 155.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s 123.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.23 beta.

The current Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation is 24.9 while its Current Ratio is 24.9. Meanwhile, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Geron Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 150.00% for Geron Corporation with consensus price target of $3.5. Competitively the consensus price target of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is $13, which is potential 392.42% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. looks more robust than Geron Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares and 14.2% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Geron Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1%

For the past year Geron Corporation has weaker performance than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Geron Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.