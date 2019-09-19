Geron Corporation (GERN) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) Comparison side by side

Both Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 388.72 N/A -0.16 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00

Demonstrates Geron Corporation and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.55 beta indicates that Geron Corporation is 155.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

Geron Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Geron Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Geron Corporation and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Geron Corporation is $3.67, with potential upside of 154.86%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares and 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares. 0.1% are Geron Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has 42.43% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year Geron Corporation has 20% stronger performance while Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has -76.4% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Geron Corporation beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.