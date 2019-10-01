Geron Corporation (GERN) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 1 -0.60 187.74M -0.16 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 44 0.00 45.40M -2.76 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 13,366,082,870.57% -16.9% -16.3% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 102,529,358.63% -35.9% -33.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.55 beta indicates that Geron Corporation is 155.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Geron Corporation is 24.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 24.9. The Current Ratio of rival Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 19.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 19.3. Geron Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

$3.67 is Geron Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 148.81%. Acceleron Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $52.25 consensus price target and a 34.60% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Geron Corporation looks more robust than Acceleron Pharma Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Geron Corporation and Acceleron Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.8% and 93.6%. Geron Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 0.6% are Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25%

For the past year Geron Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Geron Corporation beats Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.