German American Bancorp Inc. (GABC)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Mid Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

German American Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) and First Mid Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) compete against each other in the Regional – Midwest Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio German American Bancorp Inc. 30 4.79 N/A 2.08 15.15 First Mid Bancshares Inc. 34 3.20 N/A 2.67 12.74

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. First Mid Bancshares Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than German American Bancorp Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. German American Bancorp Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than First Mid Bancshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us German American Bancorp Inc. and First Mid Bancshares Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets German American Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.8% 1.4% First Mid Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.87 beta indicates that German American Bancorp Inc. is 13.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, First Mid Bancshares Inc.’s beta is 0.45 which is 55.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for German American Bancorp Inc. and First Mid Bancshares Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score German American Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 First Mid Bancshares Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

First Mid Bancshares Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $37 average price target and a 15.30% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.2% of German American Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 29.4% of First Mid Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.1% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of First Mid Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) German American Bancorp Inc. 3.82% 2.34% 6.09% 8.31% -15.51% 13.61% First Mid Bancshares Inc. 0.92% -1.56% -1.79% 4.8% -15.52% 6.77%

For the past year German American Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than First Mid Bancshares Inc.

Summary

German American Bancorp Inc. beats First Mid Bancshares Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The Trust and Investment Advisory Services segment provides trust, investment advisory, and brokerage services. The Insurance Operations segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. As of January 30, 2017, the company operated 51 banking offices in 19 contiguous southern Indiana counties and 1 northern Kentucky County. German American Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Jasper, Indiana.