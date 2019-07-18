German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) EPS Estimated At $0.56; Koss Has 0.25 Sentiment

Analysts expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to report $0.56 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $0.48 EPS. GABC’s profit would be $14.93M giving it 12.99 P/E if the $0.56 EPS is correct. After having $0.60 EPS previously, German American Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see -6.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $29.09. About 25,103 shares traded. German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) has declined 16.93% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GABC News: 28/03/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP INC – TRANSACTION HAS AN AGGREGATE INDICATED VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $101.0 MLN; 21/05/2018 – German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) Announces Completion of 5 Branch Network Purchase; 13/04/2018 – German American Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP – EXPECT DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO GERMAN AMERICAN’S EPS DURING 12 MONTHS FOLLOWING COMPLETION; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP INC – TRANSACTION HAS A VALUE OF $40.00 PER FIRST SECURITY COMMON SHARE; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP – AFTER DEAL COMPLETION, ANTICIPATED THAT A BOARD MEMBER OF FIRST SECURITY WILL BE JOINING BOARD OF GERMAN AMERICAN; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP – FIRST SECURITY COMMON SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $12.00 PER FIRST SECURITY SHARE; 22/05/2018 – German American Bancorp, Inc. and First Security, Inc. Announce Definitive Merger Agreement; 30/04/2018 – German American Bancorp 1Q EPS 51c

Koss Corp (KOSS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.25, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 2 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 8 trimmed and sold positions in Koss Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 599,139 shares, down from 689,748 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Koss Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 2 Increased: 1 New Position: 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold German American Bancorp, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 9.27 million shares or 8.63% more from 8.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Mngmt has 0.09% invested in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) for 125,000 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs has invested 0% in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 977,565 shares. Renaissance Tech holds 0.01% in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) or 287,050 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns holds 0% in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) or 1,728 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 20,155 shares stake. Hl Fincl Ser Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) for 23,150 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has invested 0.01% in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC). Citigroup Inc invested 0% in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC). State Street reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 60,560 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 34,865 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Earnest Prtnrs has invested 0% in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) or 7,256 shares.

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company has market cap of $775.43 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. It has a 13.96 P/E ratio. The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 35 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $459,308 activity. Snowden Raymond Ward also bought $708 worth of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) on Monday, June 17. Another trade for 69 shares valued at $2,129 was bought by SEGER THOMAS W. Another trade for 24 shares valued at $708 was made by Ramsey Chris A on Monday, June 17. KLEM U BUTCH had bought 1,000 shares worth $28,350 on Monday, March 25. On Friday, February 15 the insider Bawel Zachary W bought $1,388. 24 German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) shares with value of $708 were bought by KELLY JASON M.

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Koss Corporation for 229,869 shares. Cibc Bank Usa owns 79,661 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 19,500 shares. The New York-based Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 8,843 shares.

