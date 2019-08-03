German American Bancorp Inc. (GABC) and SB Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between German American Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) and SB Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio German American Bancorp Inc. 30 4.89 N/A 2.08 15.15 SB Financial Group Inc. 18 2.13 N/A 1.25 13.30

Table 1 demonstrates German American Bancorp Inc. and SB Financial Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. SB Financial Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than German American Bancorp Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. German American Bancorp Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than SB Financial Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents German American Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) and SB Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets German American Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.8% 1.4% SB Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

German American Bancorp Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.87. SB Financial Group Inc.’s 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.73 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both German American Bancorp Inc. and SB Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.2% and 47.8% respectively. German American Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. Comparatively, SB Financial Group Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) German American Bancorp Inc. 3.82% 2.34% 6.09% 8.31% -15.51% 13.61% SB Financial Group Inc. 0.36% -2.01% -8.51% -11.67% -18.5% 0.67%

For the past year German American Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than SB Financial Group Inc.

Summary

German American Bancorp Inc. beats on 10 of the 9 factors SB Financial Group Inc.

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The Trust and Investment Advisory Services segment provides trust, investment advisory, and brokerage services. The Insurance Operations segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. As of January 30, 2017, the company operated 51 banking offices in 19 contiguous southern Indiana counties and 1 northern Kentucky County. German American Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Jasper, Indiana.

SB Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and time certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust, commercial leasing, bank credit card, safe deposit box rental, Internet banking, automatic teller machine, private client group, and other personalized banking services; and various trust and financial services comprising asset management services for individuals and corporate employee benefit plans, as well as brokerage services. In addition, the company provides item processing and related services to community banks; and wealth management services, as well as sells various insurance products to retail and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 18 banking centers located in Ohio; 1 banking center located in Fort Wayne, Indiana; and 6 loan production offices in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. The company was formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp. and changed its name to SB Financial Group, Inc. in April 2013. SB Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Defiance, Ohio.