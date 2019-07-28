Gerdau Sa Pn Adr (GGB) Holder Capital International Lifted Stake by $401,178; Darden Restaurants (DRI) Shareholder Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Boosted Holding

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 489.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 157,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 189,690 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.04M, up from 32,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $125.96. About 826,840 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 39.08% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 20/03/2018 – INDIA DRI FILES CASE AGAINST NIRAV MODI FOR DIVERTING DIAMONDS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN’S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 2.0%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Rev $2.13B; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Gerdau Sa Pn Adr (GGB) by 97.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 133,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 271,326 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, up from 137,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Gerdau Sa Pn Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6. About 6.44M shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 27.82% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.25% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 26/03/2018 – GERDAU GETS BRAZIL REGULATOR APPROVAL TO SELL PLANTS TO KINROSS; 14/03/2018 – WTO DIRECTOR ROBERTO AZEVEDO SAYS BRAZIL OFFICIALS HAVE TOLD HIM IT HAS NOT RULED OUT ANY RESPONSE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 09/05/2018 – Gerdau S.A. – Consolidated Information; 14/03/2018 – WTO DIRECTOR AZEVEDO SAYS POTENTIAL SYSTEMIC RISKS OF REACTIONS TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS ARE WORRYING; 07/03/2018 EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian equities lead regional losses as tariff fears heat up; 30/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS SALE OF CHILE PLANTS TO BE CONCLUDED IN JULY; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU SEES FY CAPEX R$1.2B; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU WILL CONTINUE DELEVERAGING DURING NEXT QUARTERS: CEO; 15/03/2018 – UBS Goes Against Grain on Brazil Steelmaker Gerdau’s Trump Bump; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Gerdau To Stable From Negative

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc by 255,000 shares to 38,200 shares, valued at $346,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 520,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,861 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Mngmt accumulated 25,329 shares. France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Private Company Na owns 3,604 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 380,315 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 17,620 shares. Raymond James & Assoc holds 0.02% or 134,897 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Gp Ltd has 49,049 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prospector Ptnrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 32,000 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability holds 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) or 2,352 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments reported 1,303 shares. 9,340 are held by Westpac Banking Corp. Boston Lc has 0.42% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 68,154 shares. Cambridge Rech Advisors Inc accumulated 0.01% or 10,151 shares. 21,772 are owned by Atria Invs Ltd Liability Com. First Retail Bank invested in 10,600 shares or 0.2% of the stock.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $164,169 activity.