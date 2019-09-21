Gerdau S.A. (GGB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Friedman Industries Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

We will be contrasting the differences between Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) and Friedman Industries Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Steel & Iron industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gerdau S.A. 4 0.00 N/A 0.36 9.89 Friedman Industries Incorporated 7 0.26 N/A 0.73 8.49

Table 1 highlights Gerdau S.A. and Friedman Industries Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Friedman Industries Incorporated appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Gerdau S.A. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Gerdau S.A. is currently more expensive than Friedman Industries Incorporated, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Gerdau S.A. and Friedman Industries Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gerdau S.A. 0.00% 8.9% 4.3% Friedman Industries Incorporated 0.00% 7% 5.6%

Risk & Volatility

Gerdau S.A. is 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.83. Friedman Industries Incorporated on the other hand, has 0.55 beta which makes it 45.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Gerdau S.A.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Friedman Industries Incorporated which has a 6 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. Friedman Industries Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Gerdau S.A.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gerdau S.A. and Friedman Industries Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.5% and 41.5%. About 32.7% of Gerdau S.A.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.95% of Friedman Industries Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gerdau S.A. -2.47% -8.25% 1.71% -18.16% -20.5% -5.32% Friedman Industries Incorporated -1.9% -8.85% -15.92% -17.6% -36.35% -12.34%

For the past year Gerdau S.A. was less bearish than Friedman Industries Incorporated.

Summary

Friedman Industries Incorporated beats on 7 of the 10 factors Gerdau S.A.

Gerdau S.A. provides steel-related products and services worldwide. The company operates through Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. It offers semi-finished products, such as billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, including rebars, merchant bars, and profiles that are used by the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products consisting of barbed and barbless fence wire, galvanized wire, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore. It also produces special steel products for use in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and others markets. In addition, it provides Flat Products, such as hot rolled coils and heavy plates; and resells flat steel products. The company sells its products through independent distributors, direct sales from the mills, and its retail network. The company was founded in 1901 and is based in Porto Alegre, Brazil. Gerdau S.A. is a subsidiary of Metalurgica Gerdau S.A.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company purchases hot-rolled steel coils; processes the coils into flat, finished sheet, and plate; and sells these products on a wholesale basis. It also manufactures, purchases, processes, and markets tubular products, including line and oil country pipes, as well as pipes for structural and other miscellaneous applications. The company offers its coil products and processing services primarily to steel distributors and customers fabricating steel products, such as storage tanks and containers, steel buildings, construction equipment, transportation equipment, and other similar products; and tubular products principally to steel and pipe distributors through its own sales force. Friedman Industries, Incorporated was founded in 1965 and is based in Longview, Texas.