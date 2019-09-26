Gerdau S A (GGB) Stake Maintained by Contrarian Capital Management Llc; Equity Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) Position Held by Advisors Asset Management Inc

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 28511.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 21.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 21.35 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.04 million, up from 74,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05B market cap company. It closed at $3.09 lastly. It is down 20.50% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 09/05/2018 – GERDAU: BOARD APPROVES INTEREST ON EQUITY PAYMENT OF BRL136.2M; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Gerdau To Stable From Negative; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.48B, EST. R$1.39B; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET INCOME R$448M; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU MAY RAISE NORTH AMERICA ’18 UTILIZED CAPACITY TO 85%:CEO; 07/03/2018 EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian equities lead regional losses as tariff fears heat up; 03/04/2018 – GERDAU S.A. – Form 20-F; 26/03/2018 – GERDAU GETS BRAZIL REGULATOR APPROVAL TO SELL PLANTS TO KINROSS; 22/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN STEEL INSTITUTE SAYS THAT US SUSPENSION OF TARIFFS ON BRAZIL WILL LAST FOR 30 DAYS; 19/04/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS – TO USE OFFERING’S PROCEEDS TO FINANCE PART OF ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN U.S. REBAR STEEL MILL, FABRICATION ASSETS FROM GERDAU S.A

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS) by 20.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 3,178 shares as the company's stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 19,026 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, up from 15,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $135.15. About 138,759 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Calif Value Mun Inc (VCV) by 25,430 shares to 80,092 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ellsworth Grwth And Income L (ECF) by 34,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 839,895 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 81.32 million shares or 0.69% more from 80.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,099 were accumulated by Blair William Il. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 88,266 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Moreover, Northern Tru has 0.03% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 925,551 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0% or 7,500 shares in its portfolio. Westpac stated it has 0% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Next Financial Group holds 182 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3,285 shares or 0% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 1,000 shares. M&T Fincl Bank owns 9,492 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Brinker reported 0.01% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Shell Asset Management stated it has 15,847 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).



