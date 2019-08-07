Gerdau S A (GGB) Stake Lifted by Wellington Management Group Llp; Red Hat Com (RHT) Shareholder Capital Counsel Trimmed Holding by $1.46 Million

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (RHT) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 8,029 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 605,396 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.61M, down from 613,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 03/04/2018 – Sysdig Container Intelligence Platform Certified for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 07/05/2018 – Leading Solutions Providers Turn to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to Drive Customer Innovation; 10/04/2018 – DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for Red Hat; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators; 20/03/2018 – Trilio Joins Red Hat Connect for Technology Partner Program, Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform; 07/05/2018 – Using OpenShift on OpenStack, Red Hat Customers Power Infrastructure and Application Modernization; 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit; 17/04/2018 – Red Hat Set to Host Largest Red Hat Summit to Date, May 8-10 in San Francisco; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 239.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 690,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 979,234 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 288,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.43B market cap company. It closed at $3.28 lastly. It is up 20.50% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 02/04/2018 – GERDAU SAYS IT CONCLUDED SALE OF UNITS IN U.S. TO OPTIMUS STEEL; 13/03/2018 – GERDAU SA GGBR4.SA : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q ADJ NET R$448M; 09/05/2018 – Gerdau S.A. – Consolidated Information; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU MAY RAISE NORTH AMERICA ’18 UTILIZED CAPACITY TO 85%:CEO; 14/03/2018 – WTO DIRECTOR AZEVEDO SAYS POTENTIAL SYSTEMIC RISKS OF REACTIONS TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS ARE WORRYING; 09/05/2018 – MET GERDAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL147.0M; 30/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS SALE OF CHILE PLANTS TO BE CONCLUDED IN JULY; 22/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN STEEL INSTITUTE SAYS THAT US SUSPENSION OF TARIFFS ON BRAZIL WILL LAST FOR 30 DAYS; 28/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS PRODUCTION, TRANSPORT OF MATERIALS HURT BY STRIKE

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 498,898 shares to 5.95M shares, valued at $425.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 771,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.76M shares, and cut its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI).

More notable recent Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Green Growth Brands to Create First ‘360 Degree’ Cannabis Company Through a Combination with MXY Holdings LLC – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “American Eagle is the Latest to Sell Green Growth Brands’ CBD Products – Investing News Network” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aphria Roared Back 150% From Short Attack. What Now? – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Aphria CEO says $1 billion black market for vapes is its largest competitor – MarketWatch” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gerdau’s Share Price Weakness May Not Be Entirely Reasonable – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Mngmt reported 22,400 shares. Maple Cap Management has invested 0.11% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 1.07M shares. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Company reported 14,367 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 295,095 shares. M&R Cap Management owns 3,417 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 1,541 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). The United Kingdom-based Dynamic Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). First Long Island Invsts Lc holds 2,342 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Veritable Lp reported 5,196 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 462,837 are owned by Df Dent Co Inc. Fairfield Bush & Co has invested 0.3% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Btg Pactual Global Asset Mgmt Limited, a Bermuda-based fund reported 63,617 shares.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 6,400 shares to 313,545 shares, valued at $44.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idexx Labs Inc Com (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3,292 shares in the quarter, for a total of 685,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wedbush: IBM-Red Hat Deal Holds Execution Risks – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tortoise Announces Expected Constituent Change Due to Merger and Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “With IBM-Red Hat deal done, these are the things to look for in the coming weeks – Triangle Business Journal” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.