Gerdau S A (GGB) Stake Held by Gramercy Funds Management Llc; At&T (T) Holder Murphy Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $313,599 as Stock Rose

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 9,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 118,246 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96M, down from 127,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $37.34. About 8.47 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Alert: AT&T’s chief said it had made a “big mistake” by; 08/05/2018 – AT&T, U.S. Take Last Shots Over Time Warner as Judge Weighs Deal; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$69.4 BLN; 19/03/2018 – AT&T MERGER TRIAL OPENS WITH CONFLICT OVER INTERNAL DOCUMENTS; 11/05/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN; 30/03/2018 – Asurion Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – STEPHENS SAID CO EXPECTS A RULING ON JUNE 12 IN SUIT BROUGHT AGAINST AT&T AND TIME WARNER BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE; 08/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$24.5 BLN; 06/04/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS EXPIRED AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018; 16/03/2018 – CMO Today: DOJ v. AT&T Approaches; Rihanna Slams Snap Over Ad; NFL CMO To Leave

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 36.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 788,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 2.92 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.37M, up from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05B market cap company. It closed at $3.09 lastly. It is down 20.50% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 22/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN STEEL INSTITUTE SAYS THAT US SUSPENSION OF TARIFFS ON BRAZIL WILL LAST FOR 30 DAYS; 04/04/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Politics, trade talk boost Mexico, rattle Brazil; 15/03/2018 – UBS Goes Against Grain on Brazil Steelmaker Gerdau’s Trump Bump; 28/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS PRODUCTION, TRANSPORT OF MATERIALS HURT BY STRIKE; 07/03/2018 EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian equities lead regional losses as tariff fears heat up; 19/04/2018 – GERDAU RAISES PRICE OF CONCRETE REBAR PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES; 13/03/2018 – GERDAU SA GGBR4.SA : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 26/03/2018 – GERDAU GETS BRAZIL REGULATOR APPROVAL TO SELL PLANTS TO KINROSS; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: GERDAU 1Q ADJ NET R$451M; 30/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS SALE OF CHILE PLANTS TO BE CONCLUDED IN JULY

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $195.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Technipfmc Plc by 547,644 shares to 213,100 shares, valued at $5.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 175,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 607,175 shares, and cut its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ).

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $669.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Communic by 73,085 shares to 156,260 shares, valued at $7.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLY) by 17,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Energy (XLE).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.93 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.