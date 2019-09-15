Gerdau S A (GGB) Shareholder Gramercy Funds Management Lifted Its Stake by $2.37 Million as Valuation Rose; Mastercard (MA) Market Value Rose While Broderick Brian C Has Cut Its Stake

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 2,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 46,290 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.25M, down from 48,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $276.32. About 4.03M shares traded or 16.81% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 36.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 788,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 2.92 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.37 million, up from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.27. About 5.90M shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 22/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN STEEL INSTITUTE SAYS THAT US SUSPENSION OF TARIFFS ON BRAZIL WILL LAST FOR 30 DAYS; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GERDAU S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU SEES FY CAPEX R$1.2B; 19/04/2018 – GERDAU RAISES PRICE OF CONCRETE REBAR PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 RATING TO CMC’S PROPOSED NOTES; ALL OTHER RATINGS REMAIN ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 09/05/2018 – Gerdau S.A. – Consolidated Information; 13/03/2018 – GERDAU SA GGBR4.SA : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 24/04/2018 – GERDAU: CHIA YUAN WANG TO BE NORTH AMERICA OPERATIONS PRESIDENT; 07/03/2018 EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian equities lead regional losses as tariff fears heat up; 30/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS SALE OF CHILE PLANTS TO BE CONCLUDED IN JULY

More recent Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "One of the Hottest Cannabis Growth Stories in the World – PRNewswire" on August 29, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Gerdau SA (GGB) – Yahoo Finance" on June 28, 2019.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $195.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 307,186 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $19.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) by 885,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 470,077 shares, and cut its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. On Friday, August 2 the insider Mastercard Foundation sold $4.22M. 1,500 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.