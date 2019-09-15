Gerdau S A (GGB) Shareholder Contrarian Capital Management Lifted Stake by $63.82 Million; Snap On Ord (SNA) Holder Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Raised Its Position by $2.15 Million

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Snap On Ord (SNA) by 32.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 52,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.68M, up from 39,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Snap On Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $162.45. About 500,238 shares traded or 20.02% up from the average. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 28511.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 21.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 21.35M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.04 million, up from 74,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.27. About 5.90M shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 14/03/2018 – WTO DIRECTOR AZEVEDO SAYS POTENTIAL SYSTEMIC RISKS OF REACTIONS TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS ARE WORRYING; 19/04/2018 – GERDAU RAISES PRICE OF CONCRETE REBAR PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES; 04/04/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Politics, trade talk boost Mexico, rattle Brazil; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 RATING TO CMC’S PROPOSED NOTES; ALL OTHER RATINGS REMAIN ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 28/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS PRODUCTION, TRANSPORT OF MATERIALS HURT BY STRIKE; 30/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS SALE OF CHILE PLANTS TO BE CONCLUDED IN JULY; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET INCOME R$448M; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GERDAU S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 03/04/2018 – GERDAU S.A. – Form 20-F; 24/04/2018 – GERDAU: CHIA YUAN WANG TO BE NORTH AMERICA OPERATIONS PRESIDENT

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (NYSE:PSA) by 56,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $9.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold SNA shares while 169 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 3.39% less from 53.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clean Yield Group invested in 0% or 45 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 33,483 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Company reported 163,682 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 1,402 shares. Cwm holds 0.01% or 4,444 shares. Essex Inv Management Limited Liability reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Investec Asset Mngmt North America invested in 10,956 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Pathstone Family Office Llc holds 0% or 116 shares in its portfolio. Ghp Inv Advsrs Inc has invested 0.23% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Security Retail Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). First Republic Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 17,507 shares. Td Asset Management reported 0% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 37,573 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust holds 0% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) or 34,623 shares.

