Gerdau S A (GGB) Shareholder Contrarian Capital Management Boosted Its Holding by $63.82 Million; Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Decreased Apple (AAPL) Position by $1.09 Million; Market Value Rose

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 5,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2,614 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $517,000, down from 8,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98 million shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TOUTS PRIVACY IN NEW APPS FOR STUDENTS, TEACHERS; 24/03/2018 – China warns U.S. it will defend own trade interests; 01/05/2018 – Apple Adds $100 Billion to Buyback Plans; 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Countdown to $1 Trillion Is Back On for Apple: DealBook Briefing; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer weighs in on Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments about Facebook’s data privacy scandal; 30/05/2018 – Matterport Appoints Media Technology Leader Chris Bell as CMO; 01/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Airbnb, Apple, Skyscrapers; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 28511.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 21.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 21.35 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.04M, up from 74,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.1. About 10.47 million shares traded or 16.33% up from the average. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GERDAU AMERISTEEL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 RATING TO CMC’S PROPOSED NOTES; ALL OTHER RATINGS REMAIN ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU: BOARD APPROVES INTEREST ON EQUITY PAYMENT OF BRL136.2M

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 38,495 shares to 1.87 million shares, valued at $41.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 346,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 751,621 shares, and cut its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Intlg S A.

