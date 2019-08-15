Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Reaches $3.04 After 9.00% Down Move; Shorts at ILUKA RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (ILKAF) Lowered By 7.85%

ILUKA RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) had a decrease of 7.85% in short interest. ILKAF’s SI was 89,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.85% from 96,800 shares previously. It closed at $5.75 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.04. About 1.99 million shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending.

More recent Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Iluka Resources: About To Generate A$400M In Operating Cash Flow – Seeking Alpha” on November 10, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “An Introduction To The Heavy Mineral Sands Industry – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2016. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Iluka Resources Ltd. ADR 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, and marketing of mineral sands. The company has market cap of $2.71 billion. The firm operates through Australia, Sierra Rutile, United States, and Mining Area C divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

Gerdau S.A. provides steel-related products and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.11 billion. The firm operates through Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. It has a 36.63 P/E ratio. It offers semi-finished products, such as billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, including rebars, merchant bars, and profiles that are used by the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products consisting of barbed and barbless fence wire, galvanized wire, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

More notable recent Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Gerdau Pfd Shs Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1 Pfd Sh (GGB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gerdau cuts 2019 investment plan amid weak demand – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gerdau S.A. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Gerdau SA (GGB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.