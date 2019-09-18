Gerdau S A (GGB) Position Raised by Gramercy Funds Management Llc; As Idexx Labs Com (IDXX) Share Price Rose, Holder First National Bank Of Hutchinson Cut Stake by $362,384

First National Bank Of Hutchinson decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc Com (IDXX) by 38.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson sold 1,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 2,032 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $579,000, down from 3,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $272.73. About 268,325 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 36.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 788,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 2.92M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.37 million, up from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.22. About 6.08M shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET INCOME R$448M; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU SEES FY CAPEX R$1.2B; 07/03/2018 EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian equities lead regional losses as tariff fears heat up; 14/03/2018 – WTO DIRECTOR ROBERTO AZEVEDO SAYS BRAZIL OFFICIALS HAVE TOLD HIM IT HAS NOT RULED OUT ANY RESPONSE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 26/03/2018 – GERDAU GETS BRAZIL REGULATOR APPROVAL TO SELL PLANTS TO KINROSS; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GERDAU S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 28/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS PRODUCTION, TRANSPORT OF MATERIALS HURT BY STRIKE; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET REV. R$10.39B, EST. R$10.36B; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.48B, EST. R$1.39B; 09/05/2018 – Gerdau S.A. – Consolidated Information

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $195.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) by 3.02M shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $10.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 175,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 607,175 shares, and cut its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Granite Inv Ptnrs Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 4,000 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 125 shares. Crystal Rock Management holds 1.1% or 5,425 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Research Incorporated stated it has 3,116 shares. Weiss Multi, a Alabama-based fund reported 999 shares. 77,963 are held by Syntal Cap Prtn Limited Com. Cardinal Cap Mgmt has 1.33% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 17,026 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP reported 193 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg owns 328,603 shares. Personal Cap owns 782 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parkside Fin Savings Bank & owns 38 shares. 240 were reported by Farmers Merchants. Kames Public Limited Co invested in 8,921 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc accumulated 0% or 35 shares. 17 were reported by Valley National Advisers.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28 million for 60.34 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

