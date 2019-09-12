Gerdau S A (GGB) Position Held by Gramercy Funds Management Llc; Caprock Group Continues to Hold Position in Quanta Svcs (PWR)

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 36.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 788,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 2.92 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.37 million, up from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.3. About 4.71M shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 15/03/2018 – UBS Goes Against Grain on Brazil Steelmaker Gerdau’s Trump Bump; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU: BOARD APPROVES INTEREST ON EQUITY PAYMENT OF BRL136.2M; 09/05/2018 – Gerdau S.A. – Consolidated Information; 14/03/2018 – WTO DIRECTOR AZEVEDO SAYS POTENTIAL SYSTEMIC RISKS OF REACTIONS TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS ARE WORRYING; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET INCOME R$448M; 30/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS CHILE REGULATOR APPROVED SALE OF ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET REV. R$10.39B, EST. R$10.36B; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL441.0M; 19/04/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS – TO USE OFFERING’S PROCEEDS TO FINANCE PART OF ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN U.S. REBAR STEEL MILL, FABRICATION ASSETS FROM GERDAU S.A; 04/04/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Politics, trade talk boost Mexico, rattle Brazil

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 1299.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 140,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 151,251 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.78 million, up from 10,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.68. About 206,719 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 25/04/2018 – Quanta Successfully Completes Pilot Treatments in France; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $2.55 TO $2.95; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Net $37.6M; 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat; 25/04/2018 – ASETEK RECEIVES CONFIRMATION OF HPC AWARD FROM QUANTA COMPUTER; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $815.4M-$917M; 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B

More notable recent Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Quanta Services Selected for the Wataynikaneyap Transmission Project – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “We Think Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Strategic acquisitions for Quanta Services – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Quanta Services (PWR) Announces Strategic Acquisitions – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $511.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 5,255 shares to 3,222 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 8,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,980 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).