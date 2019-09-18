Gerdau S A (GGB) Position Has Boosted by Contrarian Capital Management Llc; Renaissance Technologies Has Decreased Its Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Position as Share Price Rose

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 71.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 314,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The hedge fund held 125,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.07 million, down from 439,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $110.27. About 127,067 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Ecb’s Changes To Covered Bond Haircuts Will Increase Cpt Issuers’ Repo Funding Costs; 06/03/2018 CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 323.9 MLN YUAN IN FEB; 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Camden Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPT); 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.62 TO $4.82, EST. $4.75; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Rev $230.7M; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 11/04/2018 – CPT Responds to Labour Party Announcement on Free Bus Travel for Under 25s

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 28511.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 21.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 21.35 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.04 million, up from 74,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.24. About 1.39M shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q ADJ NET R$448M; 09/05/2018 – MET GERDAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL147.0M; 15/03/2018 – UBS Goes Against Grain on Brazil Steelmaker Gerdau’s Trump Bump; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU: BOARD APPROVES INTEREST ON EQUITY PAYMENT OF BRL136.2M; 04/04/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Politics, trade talk boost Mexico, rattle Brazil; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET REV. R$10.39B, EST. R$10.36B; 07/03/2018 EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian equities lead regional losses as tariff fears heat up; 19/04/2018 – GERDAU RAISES PRICE OF CONCRETE REBAR PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL441.0M; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 RATING TO CMC’S PROPOSED NOTES; ALL OTHER RATINGS REMAIN ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willscot Corp by 23,778 shares to 30,581 shares, valued at $460,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gol Linhas Aereas Intlg S A by 121,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.86M shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold CPT shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 86.18 million shares or 0.38% less from 86.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0.02% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd, New York-based fund reported 89,602 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 159,387 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0.07% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Aew Cap Mgmt Lp accumulated 702,133 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 1.34M shares. Chilton Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 180,064 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. 112,478 were reported by Westpac Banking. Van Eck Corporation accumulated 22,277 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Putnam Investments Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). First Interstate Bank holds 0.01% or 537 shares in its portfolio. 7,700 were reported by Ls Invest Advsr Ltd. Schulhoff And holds 3,727 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $113.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 263,100 shares to 8.42 million shares, valued at $742.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Bk Scotland Group Plc (NYSE:RBS) by 366,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Schneider National Inc.

Analysts await Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.2 per share. CPT’s profit will be $123.94M for 21.54 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by Camden Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.