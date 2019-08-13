Gerdau S A (GGB) Holding Upped by Contrarian Capital Management Llc; Cypress Capital Management Lifted Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 6,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 384,293 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.75M, up from 377,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $51.54. About 16.39 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 26394.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 19.69M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 19.77 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.70M, up from 74,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.18. About 6.97M shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 26/03/2018 – GERDAU GETS BRAZIL REGULATOR APPROVAL TO SELL PLANTS TO KINROSS; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q ADJ NET R$448M; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU WILL CONTINUE DELEVERAGING DURING NEXT QUARTERS: CEO; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU MAY RAISE NORTH AMERICA ’18 UTILIZED CAPACITY TO 85%:CEO; 04/04/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Politics, trade talk boost Mexico, rattle Brazil; 07/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities down as tariff fears heat up; 22/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN STEEL INSTITUTE SAYS THAT US SUSPENSION OF TARIFFS ON BRAZIL WILL LAST FOR 30 DAYS; 19/04/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS – TO USE OFFERING’S PROCEEDS TO FINANCE PART OF ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN U.S. REBAR STEEL MILL, FABRICATION ASSETS FROM GERDAU S.A; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU: BOARD APPROVES INTEREST ON EQUITY PAYMENT OF BRL136.2M; 09/05/2018 – Gerdau S.A. – Consolidated Information

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 43,983 shares to 72,208 shares, valued at $576,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $540.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 51,815 shares to 250,830 shares, valued at $20.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,107 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).