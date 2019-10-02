Gerdau S A (GGB) Holding Maintained by Gramercy Funds Management Llc; Greenhaven Associates Has Increased Its Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) Position by $7.04 Million

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 34,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 3.38M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $691.23M, up from 3.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs (Gs) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $198.23. About 1.82 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/05/2018 – WALMART – J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES LLC IS ACTING AS LEAD FINANCIAL ADVISOR FOR CO; GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ACTED AS EXCLUSIVE FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO FLIPKART; 18/04/2018 – Gelena Sachs Named Business Wire’s VP of People; 17/04/2018 – GS CFO SAYS BANK HAS BEEN ACTIVELY HARVESTING IN EQUITIES I&L; 08/03/2018 – OTP BANK NYRT OTPB.BU : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO HUF 10500 FROM HUF 10400; 10/04/2018 – Default Drama Involving Goldman Sachs, Blackstone (Video); 30/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs cuts euro/dollar forecasts, citing Italian instability; 20/04/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES HIRES GOLDMAN’S BRENNAN TO LEAD ETF BUSINESS; 12/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs is on a hiring spree for the tech team at the heart of its new strategy; 07/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Goldman puts London staff on notice for move to Germany by June; 12/04/2018 – This Goldman report on gene editing/CAR-T is fascinating. Cold math on a hot market. And China is pushing out front

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 36.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 788,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 2.92 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.37 million, up from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.99. About 6.92M shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GERDAU AMERISTEEL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU WILL CONTINUE DELEVERAGING DURING NEXT QUARTERS: CEO; 26/03/2018 – GERDAU GETS BRAZIL REGULATOR APPROVAL TO SELL PLANTS TO KINROSS; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU: BOARD APPROVES INTEREST ON EQUITY PAYMENT OF BRL136.2M; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GERDAU S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 13/03/2018 – GERDAU SA GGBR4.SA : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 15/03/2018 – UBS Goes Against Grain on Brazil Steelmaker Gerdau’s Trump Bump; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET INCOME R$448M; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Gerdau To Stable From Negative; 22/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN STEEL INSTITUTE SAYS THAT US SUSPENSION OF TARIFFS ON BRAZIL WILL LAST FOR 30 DAYS

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J P Morgan Chase (Jpm) (NYSE:JPM) by 67,497 shares to 4.90M shares, valued at $548.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (Tmhc) (NYSE:TMHC) by 22,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.73M shares, and cut its stake in Quanta Services Inc (Pwr) (NYSE:PWR).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Upcoming IPOs for September – Investorplace.com” on September 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Finally, Some Relief on the Trade Front – Investorplace.com” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VC Deals: Salesforce Sinks $300M Into WordPress Owner – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savant Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 1,729 shares. Orca Invest Limited Liability reported 2,415 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 428,078 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Lingohr Partner Asset Management Gmbh holds 0.95% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4,738 shares. Sequoia Financial Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 2,283 shares. The California-based Huber Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.62% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd Liability invested 7.99% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 23,662 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Glob Investments. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Com has 0.17% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.31% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 707,589 shares. Baldwin Inv Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.41% or 6,865 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Lc invested 0.09% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). British Columbia Mgmt Corporation reported 68,397 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt Inc owns 7,387 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio.