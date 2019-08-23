Gerdau S A (GGB) Holder Contrarian Capital Management Raised Position; Palestra Capital Management Decreased T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holding by $75.70 Million as Shares Rose

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 26394.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 19.69M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 19.77M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.70 million, up from 74,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.04. About 10.36 million shares traded or 28.34% up from the average. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 28/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS PRODUCTION, TRANSPORT OF MATERIALS HURT BY STRIKE; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GERDAU AMERISTEEL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 19/04/2018 – GERDAU RAISES PRICE OF CONCRETE REBAR PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 RATING TO CMC’S PROPOSED NOTES; ALL OTHER RATINGS REMAIN ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Gerdau To Stable From Negative; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: GERDAU 1Q ADJ NET R$451M; 14/03/2018 – WTO DIRECTOR ROBERTO AZEVEDO SAYS BRAZIL OFFICIALS HAVE TOLD HIM IT HAS NOT RULED OUT ANY RESPONSE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 19/04/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS – TO USE OFFERING’S PROCEEDS TO FINANCE PART OF ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN U.S. REBAR STEEL MILL, FABRICATION ASSETS FROM GERDAU S.A; 09/05/2018 – Gerdau S.A. – Consolidated Information; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q ADJ NET R$448M

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 32.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 1.10 million shares as the company's stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 2.32M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.30M, down from 3.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $66.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $77.79. About 2.01M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "T-Mobile and Sprint Score Justice Department Approval for Merger – Nasdaq" on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Sprint Faces Another Obstacle as Oregon Joins Lawsuit Against Merger – Nasdaq" published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "T-Mobile, Sprint explore settling states' lawsuit – report – Seeking Alpha" on August 14, 2019.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 964,925 shares to 971,225 shares, valued at $91.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09M for 18.88 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.