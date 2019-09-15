Gerdau S A (GGB) Holder Contrarian Capital Management Has Raised Holding by $63.82 Million; Dragoneer Investment Group Has Lowered Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $6.33 Million as Stock Rose

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 28511.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 21.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 21.35 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.04 million, up from 74,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.27. About 5.90 million shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 02/04/2018 – GERDAU SAYS IT CONCLUDED SALE OF UNITS IN U.S. TO OPTIMUS STEEL; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET REV. R$10.39B, EST. R$10.36B; 14/03/2018 – WTO DIRECTOR ROBERTO AZEVEDO SAYS BRAZIL OFFICIALS HAVE TOLD HIM IT HAS NOT RULED OUT ANY RESPONSE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 24/04/2018 – GERDAU: CHIA YUAN WANG TO BE NORTH AMERICA OPERATIONS PRESIDENT; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL441.0M; 22/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN STEEL INSTITUTE SAYS THAT US SUSPENSION OF TARIFFS ON BRAZIL WILL LAST FOR 30 DAYS; 19/04/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS – TO USE OFFERING’S PROCEEDS TO FINANCE PART OF ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN U.S. REBAR STEEL MILL, FABRICATION ASSETS FROM GERDAU S.A; 03/04/2018 – GERDAU S.A. – Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU WILL CONTINUE DELEVERAGING DURING NEXT QUARTERS: CEO; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GERDAU S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 32,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 448,465 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.55 million, down from 481,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/05/2018 – Facebook Shuffles Management Team; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 25/05/2018 – Facebook and Google accused of ignoring GDPR rules; 15/05/2018 – Facebook plans to create its own cryptocurrency: report; 10/04/2018 – Facebook has a ‘tremendous amount of power’ and should face some regulation: Rep. Sarbanes; 07/04/2018 – Forget Facebook: here are six other apps for staying in touch with friends. via @cnbctech; 05/04/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s Mea Culpa; WPP Settles Johnson Suit; CBS and Viacom Tensions; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE ADDED VMC, FB, VER, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 30/03/2018 – Some advertisers are furious about Facebook’s latest privacy move

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s Next for Facebook (FB) Stock Heading into Q2 2019 Earnings & Beyond? – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: Four 11% To 23% Trades – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Snap Is Now Among the Best Performing Tech Stocks of 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59 million and $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greensky Inc by 5.27 million shares to 14.28 million shares, valued at $175.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) holds 0.12% or 5,872 shares. 2,504 are held by Oarsman Capital. Sun Life Financial Inc reported 1,961 shares stake. Manchester Cap Ltd Liability holds 4,144 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. The Indiana-based Peloton Wealth Strategists has invested 1.54% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Guild Inv Mgmt holds 8,086 shares. Tyvor Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,122 shares or 2.34% of all its holdings. Cypress Gru has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cibc reported 1.43 million shares. Hyman Charles D accumulated 0.12% or 5,861 shares. Bollard Ltd Liability reported 201,266 shares stake. 4,273 are held by Somerset Grp Ltd Company. Ims Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.9% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Qvt Fin LP accumulated 16,617 shares. State Street Corp reported 92.81M shares or 1.34% of all its holdings.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Intlg S A by 121,031 shares to 6.86 million shares, valued at $115.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 556,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX).

More notable recent Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gerdau cuts 2019 investment plan amid weak demand – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Gerdau SA (GGB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gerdau: The Brazilian Play On U.S. Steel – Seeking Alpha” on December 31, 2018. More interesting news about Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gerdau S.A. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “One of the Hottest Cannabis Growth Stories in the World – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.