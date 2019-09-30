Gerdau S A (GGB) Holder Contrarian Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $63.82 Million as Stock Rose; Danaher (DHR) Share Price Rose While Healthcor Management LP Lowered by $77.09 Million Its Stake

Healthcor Management Lp decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 51.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp sold 542,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 507,840 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.58 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $145.01. About 998,170 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 01/05/2018 – Beckman Coulter Launches the DxH 900 Hematology Analyzer; 06/03/2018 Tektronix to Showcase Industry’s Most Comprehensive 400G PAM4 Test Solutions at OFC 2018; 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 04/05/2018 – OC OERLIKON PREPARING LISTING FOR ITS DRIVE SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2018 EPS $3.62-EPS $3.69; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises Profit Target for 2018 — Earnings Review; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.38 TO $4.45; 20/04/2018 – DJ Danaher Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHR); 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 28511.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 21.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 21.35M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.04M, up from 74,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.11. About 2.14M shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 13/03/2018 – GERDAU SA GGBR4.SA : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 28/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS PRODUCTION, TRANSPORT OF MATERIALS HURT BY STRIKE; 03/04/2018 – GERDAU S.A. – Form 20-F; 14/03/2018 – WTO DIRECTOR ROBERTO AZEVEDO SAYS BRAZIL OFFICIALS HAVE TOLD HIM IT HAS NOT RULED OUT ANY RESPONSE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 09/05/2018 – Gerdau S.A. – Consolidated Information; 09/05/2018 – MET GERDAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL147.0M; 07/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities down as tariff fears heat up; 07/03/2018 EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian equities lead regional losses as tariff fears heat up; 24/04/2018 – GERDAU: CHIA YUAN WANG TO BE NORTH AMERICA OPERATIONS PRESIDENT; 04/04/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Politics, trade talk boost Mexico, rattle Brazil

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 556,328 shares to 3.75 million shares, valued at $44.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 5,507 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,550 shares, and cut its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

More notable recent Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Ugly Truth Of Green Growth’s Bid For Aphria: A Reverse Takeunder – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gerdau S.A. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aphria: Temporary Roadblocks Mean Patience Is Necessary – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Green Growth Brands Generates Solid Sales Growth in Q1 – Motley Fool” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aphria And Green Growth: 5 Questions That Need Answers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 01, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $348,800 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howe & Rusling Inc has invested 0% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 64,658 were reported by Meyer Handelman. Ratan Ltd Partnership owns 25,000 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 1,915 shares. Field & Main Financial Bank stated it has 612 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Lc stated it has 0.34% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership owns 11,063 shares. 440,464 are owned by Com Bancorporation. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp has invested 0.36% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Choate Invest Advsrs invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Bainco Invsts reported 1.05% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Com has 0.06% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.43% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 19,712 shares. Aureus Asset Management Limited Company owns 31,430 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.95 million for 31.52 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Daniel Loeb’s Top 5 Holdings as of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), Danaher (DHR) Said Among Firms Eyeing KKR’s (KKR) LGC – Bloomberg (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned With Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) -5.5% Earnings Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20B and $2.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 855,300 shares to 2.37M shares, valued at $200.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 199,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 538,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Polarityte Inc.