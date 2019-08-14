Gerdau S.A. (GGB) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Steel & Iron company, Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gerdau S.A. has 27.5% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 48.72% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Gerdau S.A. has 32.7% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 19.58% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Gerdau S.A. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gerdau S.A. 0.00% 8.90% 4.30% Industry Average 5.07% 22.86% 6.66%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Gerdau S.A. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gerdau S.A. N/A 4 9.89 Industry Average 395.98M 7.80B 9.36

Gerdau S.A. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher P/E ratio Gerdau S.A. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Gerdau S.A. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gerdau S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.00 1.25 2.33

The potential upside of the competitors is 54.90%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gerdau S.A. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gerdau S.A. -2.47% -8.25% 1.71% -18.16% -20.5% -5.32% Industry Average 5.60% 8.21% 9.92% 18.14% 35.87% 25.23%

For the past year Gerdau S.A. had bearish trend while Gerdau S.A.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Gerdau S.A. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Gerdau S.A.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.93 and has 1.46 Quick Ratio. Gerdau S.A.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gerdau S.A.

Volatility & Risk

Gerdau S.A. has a beta of 1.83 and its 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Gerdau S.A.’s competitors have beta of 1.51 which is 50.58% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Gerdau S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Gerdau S.A.’s peers beat Gerdau S.A. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Gerdau S.A. provides steel-related products and services worldwide. The company operates through Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. It offers semi-finished products, such as billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, including rebars, merchant bars, and profiles that are used by the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products consisting of barbed and barbless fence wire, galvanized wire, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore. It also produces special steel products for use in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and others markets. In addition, it provides Flat Products, such as hot rolled coils and heavy plates; and resells flat steel products. The company sells its products through independent distributors, direct sales from the mills, and its retail network. The company was founded in 1901 and is based in Porto Alegre, Brazil. Gerdau S.A. is a subsidiary of Metalurgica Gerdau S.A.