Gerald Barber, Community Bankers Trust (ESXB)’s insider Paid for 48 Shares; Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Lowered Its Banner (BANR) Stake

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased Banner Corp (BANR) stake by 28.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 66,418 shares as Banner Corp (BANR)’s stock declined 10.54%. The Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd holds 164,083 shares with $8.89M value, down from 230,501 last quarter. Banner Corp now has $1.91B valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $54.18. About 72,878 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 7.73% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Banner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANR); 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $10.32B; 08/05/2018 – Banner Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 15-17; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 12/04/2018 – Banner Saga 3 Launch Date Announced; 22/05/2018 – The U.S. Small Business Administration Again Names Banner Bank Regional Lender of the Year in Washington; Star Performer in; 27/03/2018 – Starboard Cruise Services Drives Banner Year Of Growth With New Retail Reality Proposition; 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 73C; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 40% to $0.35 Per Share, Schedules 1Q18 Conference Call and Webcast and; 23/03/2018 – Banner Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold Community Bankers Trust Corporation shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 12.67 million shares or 0.39% less from 12.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas reported 1,884 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested in 5,020 shares or 0% of the stock. Brandywine Glob Inv Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) for 41,752 shares. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 5,336 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). 10,000 were accumulated by Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Co Ny. 10,254 were reported by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company. New York-based Mendon Cap Advsrs has invested 0.06% in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Wellington Mgmt Llp holds 1.52M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 299,045 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 225,477 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Renaissance Ltd Com accumulated 172,095 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB).

The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.01. About 11,258 shares traded. Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) has declined 10.57% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ESXB News: 19/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust Corporation Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust 1Q EPS 12c; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Introductory Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Bankers Trust Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESXB); 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Luncheon Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Welcoming Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 09/03/2018 Sen. Heitkamp: Heitkamp Discusses with ND Community Bankers & Credit Unions her Bipartisan Bill to Cut Red Tape, Protect ND

More notable recent Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Community Bankers (ESXB) Names Gail L. Letts to Board – StreetInsider.com” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Community Bankers Trust Corporation. (ESXB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $30,845 activity. THOMAS BRUCE E also bought $836 worth of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) on Monday, April 1. On Thursday, January 31 the insider WILLIAMS ROBIN TRAYWICK bought $2,643. On Tuesday, April 2 Barber Gerald F. bought $391 worth of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) or 54 shares. The insider Hardy William E. bought $14,423. WATKINS JOHN C also bought $3,251 worth of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) on Monday, April 1. $7,494 worth of stock was bought by Way Oliver L. on Tuesday, January 29.

Analysts await Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ESXB’s profit will be $3.33 million for 13.35 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Community Bankers Trust Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding firm for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses in Virginia and Maryland. The company has market cap of $177.80 million. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans. It has a 12.32 P/E ratio. The firm also provides investment services; online and mobile banking products; safe deposit box facilities; and insurance and investment products.

The well informed man Gerald Barber who is director of Community Bankers Trust Corp purchased 48 shares of the Pinksheet-listed company having a market value near $398 U.S. Dollars based on an avg price of $8.3 for a share. Currently, Mr. Gerald, has 28,471 shares, which accounts for 0.13% of the Company’s market cap.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased First Westn Finl Inc stake by 69,190 shares to 466,083 valued at $6.11M in 2019Q1. It also upped Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) stake by 56,500 shares and now owns 385,255 shares. Capstar Finl Hldgs Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Banner Corporation’s (NASDAQ:BANR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About HFF, Inc. (HF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Value Investors Consider Banner Corporation (BANR) Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold BANR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.36 million shares or 0.02% less from 28.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ejf Capital Llc holds 5,408 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Marshall Wace Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 15,325 shares. Bank Of America Corp De holds 259,406 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Cwh Capital Mngmt invested in 0.42% or 18,419 shares. 1,917 are owned by Pnc Fincl Svcs Group. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Us Natl Bank De holds 3,424 shares. Pitcairn Com accumulated 4,835 shares. Millennium Limited Com reported 0.04% stake. Envestnet Asset invested in 16,430 shares or 0% of the stock. 152,370 were reported by Stieven Limited Partnership. Merriman Wealth Management Llc reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Maryland-based fund reported 4,900 shares.

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1 per share. BANR’s profit will be $36.92M for 12.90 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.