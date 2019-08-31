Geospace Technologies (GEOS) Stock Price Rose While Rutabaga Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $405,600; M Holdings Securities Has Trimmed Its Holding in General Dynamics (GD) as Valuation Rose

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 2,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 1,713 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $290,000, down from 4,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $191.27. About 1.03M shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 15/05/2018 – Keel Laid for Future USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118); 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL BACKLOG AT END OF FIRST-QUARTER 2018 WAS $62.1 BLN; 23/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – MULTIPLE-AWARD, INDEFINITE QUANTITY CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL VALUE OF ABOUT $200 MLN FOR ONE BASE YEAR WITH FOUR OPTION YEARS; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – CSRA BOARD DETERMINED PROPOSAL FROM CACI INTERNATIONAL COULD NOT REASONABLY BE EXPECTED TO LEAD TO “COMPANY SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS AWARDED U.S. ARMY CONTRACT W/UP TO $300M VALUE; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics and CSRA Amend Definitive Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $41.25 Per Shr; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q EPS $2.65; 24/04/2018 – NexOptic Selected to Demonstrate Technology to General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Plans to Withdraw Ratings of General Dynamics Corporation; 15/05/2018 – Keel Laid for Future USS Daniel lnouye (DDG 118)

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 33,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.10% . The hedge fund held 429,883 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, down from 463,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Geospace Technologies Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.73M market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.24. About 55,919 shares traded. Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) has risen 12.30% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GEOS News: 03/04/2018 Lemelson Capital Management, LLC Reports 8.4% Stake In Geospace Technologies; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC- CALLING GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES’ BOARD TO IMMEDIATELY EXPLORE A SALE OF THE COMPANY; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC- CALLING FOR IMMEDIATE REMOVAL, FOR CAUSE, OF RICK WHEELER, CEO AND TOM MCENTIRE, CFO OF GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES; 03/04/2018 – GEOS HOLDER LEMELSON CALLS FOR REPLACEMENT OF MANAGEMENT; 22/05/2018 – GeoSpace Labs Ready to Save ONE20 ELD Jobs; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC REPORTS 8.4 PCT STAKE IN GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORP AS OF FEB 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – IGNORE: LEMELSON LETTER TO GEOS WAS REPORTED IN FEB; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC-CALLED FOR REPLACEMENT OF MANAGEMENT OF GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES, EXPLORATION OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES WITH INVESTMENT BANK; 21/04/2018 – DJ Geospace Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEOS); 03/05/2018 – GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES 2Q REV. $19.2M

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $865.06 million for 15.63 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $28,549 activity.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $432.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 18,821 shares to 84,034 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,313 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 67,795 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Fishman Jay A Limited Mi has 0% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 7,800 shares. Texas Yale owns 18,886 shares. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 40,354 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Cipher Cap Lp holds 0.51% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 37,821 shares. Td Asset invested in 0.03% or 115,206 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 466,418 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Interocean Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,448 shares. Burke & Herbert Financial Bank & reported 0.24% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Bankshares Of America Corp De stated it has 0.21% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 1,407 shares. Bridges Invest invested in 12,740 shares. Amer Asset Management has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) by 34,250 shares to 222,969 shares, valued at $12.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) by 261,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 792,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WAIR).