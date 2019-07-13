Geospace Technologies (GEOS) Reaches $15.91 After 6.00% Down Move; Clear Channel Communications Has 2 Sentiment

Clear Channel Communications Inc (CCU) investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.72, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 56 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 28 reduced and sold their positions in Clear Channel Communications Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 30.88 million shares, up from 28.96 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Clear Channel Communications Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 22 Increased: 35 New Position: 21.

The stock of Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $15.91. About 89,071 shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) has risen 34.23% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GEOS News: 21/05/2018 – GeoSpace Labs Rescues Abandoned ONE20 ELD Users; 03/04/2018 Lemelson Capital Management, LLC Reports 8.4% Stake In Geospace Technologies; 22/05/2018 – GeoSpace Labs Ready to Save ONE20 ELD Jobs; 03/05/2018 – GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES 2Q REV. $19.2M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Geospace Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEOS); 03/05/2018 – Geospace Technologies 2Q Loss $4.73M; 03/05/2018 – Geospace Technologies 2Q Rev $19.2M; 07/05/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 03/04/2018 – GEOS HOLDER LEMELSON CALLS FOR REPLACEMENT OF MANAGEMENT; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC-CALLED FOR REPLACEMENT OF MANAGEMENT OF GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES, EXPLORATION OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES WITH INVESTMENT BANKThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $216.89M company. It was reported on Jul, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $14.96 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GEOS worth $13.01M less.

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. operates as a beverage firm principally in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company has market cap of $5.34 billion. The firm operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine divisions. It has a 11.53 P/E ratio. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary brands and licensed brands; cider and spirits; and wines.

The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 207,108 shares traded or 6.34% up from the average. CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (CCU) has risen 2.27% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CCU News: 14/03/2018 Argentina approves AB Inbev plan for post-merger beer divestments; 09/05/2018 – CCU 1Q NET INCOME CLP56.75B

Gramercy Funds Management Llc holds 1.28% of its portfolio in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. for 162,000 shares. Dorsey Wright & Associates owns 147,037 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Somerset Capital Management Llp has 0.58% invested in the company for 93,517 shares. The New York-based First Eagle Investment Management Llc has invested 0.57% in the stock. Naples Global Advisors Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 57,530 shares.

