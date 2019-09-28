Geospace Technologies (GEOS) Reaches $15.20 After 5.00% Up Move; XIAOMI COMMON SHARES (XIACF) Sellers Increased By 14.73% Their Shorts

XIAOMI CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:XIACF) had an increase of 14.73% in short interest. XIACF’s SI was 23.53 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 14.73% from 20.51 million shares previously. With 3.40 million avg volume, 7 days are for XIAOMI CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:XIACF)’s short sellers to cover XIACF’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.1. About 21,250 shares traded. Xiaomi Corporation (OTCMKTS:XIACF) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.47% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 104,718 shares traded or 10.48% up from the average. Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) has risen 12.30% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GEOS News: 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC- CALLING FOR IMMEDIATE REMOVAL, FOR CAUSE, OF RICK WHEELER, CEO AND TOM MCENTIRE, CFO OF GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES; 03/05/2018 – GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES 2Q REV. $19.2M; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC-CALLED FOR REPLACEMENT OF MANAGEMENT OF GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES, EXPLORATION OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES WITH INVESTMENT BANK; 21/05/2018 – GeoSpace Labs Rescues Abandoned ONE20 ELD Users; 07/05/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 23/05/2018 – GeoSpace Labs Ready to Save ONE20 ELD Fleets; 03/05/2018 – Geospace Technologies 2Q Rev $19.2M; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC REPORTS 8.4 PCT STAKE IN GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORP AS OF FEB 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 Lemelson Capital Management, LLC Reports 8.4% Stake In Geospace Technologies; 03/05/2018 – Geospace Technologies 2Q Loss $4.73MThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $207.19M company. It was reported on Sep, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $15.96 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GEOS worth $10.36M more.

Geospace Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates and makes seismic instruments and equipment for the gas and oil industry in the United States, Canada, Colombia, the Russian Federation, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $207.19 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Seismic and Non-Seismic. It currently has negative earnings. The Seismic segment offers land and marine nodal data acquisition systems; permanent land and seabed reservoir monitoring services and products; geophones and geophone strings; hydrophones; leader wires; connectors; telemetry cables; marine streamer retrieval and steering devices; and various other products.