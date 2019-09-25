Geospace Technologies (GEOS) Gets BidaskScore Lower Rating; Align Technology (ALGN)’s Sentiment Is 1.26

BidaskScore has lowered Geospace Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:GEOS) stock rating to Hold in an analyst note revealed to clients on Wednesday, 25 September.

Align Technology Inc (ALGN) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 242 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 192 sold and decreased stakes in Align Technology Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 67.58 million shares, up from 63.56 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Align Technology Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 9 to 9 for the same number . Sold All: 32 Reduced: 160 Increased: 169 New Position: 73.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity.

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing digital services. The company has market cap of $14.62 billion. The companyÂ’s Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases. It has a 35.55 P/E ratio. It also provides Invisalign Express (10 and 5) and Invisalign Lite/i7 treatments for orthodontic cases, non-comprehensive treatment relapse cases, or straightening prior to restorative or cosmetic treatments; Invisalign Go, a solution for general practitioner dentists (GPs) to identify and treat patients with mild malocclusion; SmileDirectClub aligners for minor tooth movement; custom clear aligner retainers used to maintain tooth position and correct minor relapse; and SmartTrack, a custom-engineered material that delivers force for orthodontic tooth movements.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $91.05 million for 40.14 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Qcm Cayman Ltd. holds 5.05% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. for 867 shares. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn owns 910,084 shares or 4.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc has 3.67% invested in the company for 213,989 shares. The Florida-based Polen Capital Management Llc has invested 3.45% in the stock. Edgewood Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 3.08 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $183.05. About 1.82 million shares traded or 29.18% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and makes instruments and equipment used in the gas and oil industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company has market cap of $199.97 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets. It currently has negative earnings. The Oil and Gas Markets segment offers wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization services and products, and traditional seismic exploration products, such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wires, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices, and various other seismic products.