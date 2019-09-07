Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) and Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geospace Technologies Corporation 14 2.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 4 0.16 N/A -3.75 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Geospace Technologies Corporation and Forum Energy Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Geospace Technologies Corporation and Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geospace Technologies Corporation 0.00% -5.8% -5.1% Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 0.00% -30.5% -18.7%

Risk and Volatility

Geospace Technologies Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 80.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.8 beta. From a competition point of view, Forum Energy Technologies Inc. has a 2.27 beta which is 127.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Geospace Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.8 and 2.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Forum Energy Technologies Inc. are 3.2 and 1.2 respectively. Geospace Technologies Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Forum Energy Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Geospace Technologies Corporation and Forum Energy Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geospace Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s average target price is $4.33, while its potential upside is 177.56%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.2% of Geospace Technologies Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 94.2% of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.2% of Geospace Technologies Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3% of Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geospace Technologies Corporation -5.51% 1.96% 17.1% 4.07% 12.3% 51.41% Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 7.82% -21.08% -54.67% -47.18% -78.26% -36.56%

For the past year Geospace Technologies Corporation had bullish trend while Forum Energy Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Geospace Technologies Corporation beats Forum Energy Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Geospace Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures seismic instruments and equipment for the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, Colombia, the Russian Federation, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Seismic and Non-Seismic. The Seismic segment offers land and marine nodal data acquisition systems; permanent land and seabed reservoir monitoring products and services; geophones and geophone strings; hydrophones; leader wires; connectors; telemetry cables; marine streamer retrieval and steering devices; and various other products. It also provides multi-component sensors; and seismic borehole acquisition systems. The Non-Seismic segment offers electronic pre-press products that employ direct thermal imaging and digital inkjet printing technologies targeted at the commercial graphics, industrial graphics, textile, and flexographic printing industries. This segment provides thermal imaging products for the commercial graphics industry; sensors and tools for vibration monitoring, mine safety application, and earthquake detection; cables for power and communication used in the offshore oil and gas, and offshore construction industries; water meter cables; and other specialty industrial cable and connector products. The company serves seismic contractors, and independent and government-owned oil and gas companies; direct users of equipment; specialized resellers; and specialty manufacturers, research institutions, and industrial product distributors. Geospace Technologies Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling and subsea construction markets. This segment also offers drilling technologies consisting of capital equipment and a line of products consumed in the drilling; and subsea technologies, including robotic vehicles and other capital equipment, specialty components and tooling, complementary subsea technical services and rental items, and products used in pipeline infrastructure. The Completions segment provides products and related services to the well construction, completion, stimulation, and intervention markets. This segment also offers downhole technologies comprising cementing and casing tools, completion products, and a range of down hole protection solutions; and stimulation and intervention technologies, including pumps and well stimulation consumable products, and related recertification and refurbishment services. The Production & Infrastructure segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related equipment and services to the production and infrastructure markets. This segment supplies production equipment, including well site production equipment and process equipment; and valve solutions, such as a range of industrial and process valves. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.