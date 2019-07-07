Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS)’s Financial Results Comparing With CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)

Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) and CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geospace Technologies Corporation 14 2.45 N/A -0.76 0.00 CSI Compressco LP 3 0.37 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights Geospace Technologies Corporation and CSI Compressco LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Geospace Technologies Corporation and CSI Compressco LP’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geospace Technologies Corporation 0.00% -5.8% -5.1% CSI Compressco LP 0.00% -50% -3.9%

Volatility and Risk

Geospace Technologies Corporation’s 1.79 beta indicates that its volatility is 79.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CSI Compressco LP’s 120.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Geospace Technologies Corporation is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.8. Meanwhile, CSI Compressco LP has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Geospace Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CSI Compressco LP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Geospace Technologies Corporation and CSI Compressco LP are owned by institutional investors at 75.7% and 34.9% respectively. 4.1% are Geospace Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, CSI Compressco LP has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geospace Technologies Corporation -2.15% 9.96% -1.25% 9.16% 34.23% 45.68% CSI Compressco LP 5.03% 19.53% 29.56% -36.38% -45.64% 53.02%

For the past year Geospace Technologies Corporation has weaker performance than CSI Compressco LP

Summary

Geospace Technologies Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors CSI Compressco LP.

Geospace Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures seismic instruments and equipment for the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, Colombia, the Russian Federation, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Seismic and Non-Seismic. The Seismic segment offers land and marine nodal data acquisition systems; permanent land and seabed reservoir monitoring products and services; geophones and geophone strings; hydrophones; leader wires; connectors; telemetry cables; marine streamer retrieval and steering devices; and various other products. It also provides multi-component sensors; and seismic borehole acquisition systems. The Non-Seismic segment offers electronic pre-press products that employ direct thermal imaging and digital inkjet printing technologies targeted at the commercial graphics, industrial graphics, textile, and flexographic printing industries. This segment provides thermal imaging products for the commercial graphics industry; sensors and tools for vibration monitoring, mine safety application, and earthquake detection; cables for power and communication used in the offshore oil and gas, and offshore construction industries; water meter cables; and other specialty industrial cable and connector products. The company serves seismic contractors, and independent and government-owned oil and gas companies; direct users of equipment; specialized resellers; and specialty manufacturers, research institutions, and industrial product distributors. Geospace Technologies Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services. It also provides medium-horsepower compressor packages to move natural gas from the wellhead through the field gathering system; and high-horsepower compressor packages that are primarily used in midstream applications. In addition, the company offers well monitoring and sand separation, as well as early production services. Further, it fabricates and sells natural gas compressor packages for various applications, including gas gathering, gas lift, carbon dioxide injection, wellhead compression, gas storage, refrigeration plant compression, gas processing, pressure maintenance, pipeline transmission, vapor recovery, pipeline station optimization, gas transmission, fuel gas boosters, and coal bed methane systems, as well as sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other parts. CSI Compressco GP Inc. serves as the general partner of CSI Compressco LP. The company was formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P. and changed its name to CSI Compressco LP in December 2014. CSI Compressco LP was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.