Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) and Superior Drilling Products Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Comparing side by side

Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) and Superior Drilling Products Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geospace Technologies Corporation 14 2.37 N/A -0.76 0.00 Superior Drilling Products Inc. 1 1.15 N/A -0.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see Geospace Technologies Corporation and Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Geospace Technologies Corporation and Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geospace Technologies Corporation 0.00% -5.8% -5.1% Superior Drilling Products Inc. 0.00% -1.8% -1%

Volatility and Risk

Geospace Technologies Corporation has a 1.8 beta, while its volatility is 80.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s 174.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.74 beta.

Liquidity

Geospace Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. On the competitive side is, Superior Drilling Products Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Geospace Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Superior Drilling Products Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Geospace Technologies Corporation and Superior Drilling Products Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.2% and 17%. Insiders owned 2.2% of Geospace Technologies Corporation shares. Competitively, 53.98% are Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geospace Technologies Corporation -5.51% 1.96% 17.1% 4.07% 12.3% 51.41% Superior Drilling Products Inc. -4.5% -8.23% -2.49% -49.12% -46.98% -19.99%

For the past year Geospace Technologies Corporation has 51.41% stronger performance while Superior Drilling Products Inc. has -19.99% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Geospace Technologies Corporation beats Superior Drilling Products Inc.

Geospace Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures seismic instruments and equipment for the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, Colombia, the Russian Federation, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Seismic and Non-Seismic. The Seismic segment offers land and marine nodal data acquisition systems; permanent land and seabed reservoir monitoring products and services; geophones and geophone strings; hydrophones; leader wires; connectors; telemetry cables; marine streamer retrieval and steering devices; and various other products. It also provides multi-component sensors; and seismic borehole acquisition systems. The Non-Seismic segment offers electronic pre-press products that employ direct thermal imaging and digital inkjet printing technologies targeted at the commercial graphics, industrial graphics, textile, and flexographic printing industries. This segment provides thermal imaging products for the commercial graphics industry; sensors and tools for vibration monitoring, mine safety application, and earthquake detection; cables for power and communication used in the offshore oil and gas, and offshore construction industries; water meter cables; and other specialty industrial cable and connector products. The company serves seismic contractors, and independent and government-owned oil and gas companies; direct users of equipment; specialized resellers; and specialty manufacturers, research institutions, and industrial product distributors. Geospace Technologies Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.