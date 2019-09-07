George Kaiser Family Foundation Trimmed Its Bok Financial (BOKF) Stake as Share Value Declined; Kistler-Tiffany Companies Holds Holding in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI)

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its stake in Bok Financial Corp (BOKF) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% . The institutional investor held 2.97 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.89 million, down from 3.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Bok Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $76.5. About 95,612 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 26/04/2018 – S. Korea BOK May Business Confidence Survey at 81 (Table); 23/05/2018 – BOK: HEADLINE INFLATION TO GRADUALLY PICK UP; 23/05/2018 – BOK: WEAK JOB MARKET CONDITIONS A RISK TO S.KOREA ECONOMY; 16/05/2018 – South Korea Government Will Gradually Disclose Foreign Exchange Intervention Details — Finance Ministry, BOK; 23/05/2018 – BOK Governor Was Speaking at News Conference After Rate Decision; 23/05/2018 – BOK Governor: Economy Still on Track to Meet 3% Growth Projected Earlier; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: THURSDAY’S INTEREST RATE DECISION WAS UNANIMOUS; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: EXTRA BUDGET TO HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON ECONOMY; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi; 19/03/2018 – BOK BOARD MEMBER LEE: GOVT’S EXTRA BUDGET PROPOSAL SHOULDN’T AFFECT MONETARY POLICY

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 1082.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc bought 7,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 8,622 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $360,000, up from 729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $35.98. About 1.12M shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 637.6 MLN RGT; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 748.4 MLN RGT, NET PROFIT 114.2 MLN RGT; 15/03/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO TO COMMIT TO TRANSFORMING TOBACCO; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports; 25/04/2018 – BAT plans to further raise investment in next-generation products

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78M and $241.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 27,917 shares to 291,504 shares, valued at $11.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.79 per share. BOKF’s profit will be $136.68 million for 9.96 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by BOK Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold BOKF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.